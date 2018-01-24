Broncos Van Esch Climbing up NFL draft boards

BOISE -

Even though the NFL draft won't take place until April it has n't stopped former Bronco Leighton Vander Esch from climbing up draft boards.

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's has Vander Esch ranked 40th which would have him going in the early second round.

Jeremiah describes Vander Esch as one of the most productive players in the country this past season and should be an immediate starter at the next level.

Esch finished last season with 141 tackles which are the most at Boise State since 1988.