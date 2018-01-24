Broncos Van Esch Climbing up NFL draft boards

Cloudy
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Leighton Vander Esch #38 of the Boise State Broncos celebrates with the trophy after the Broncos defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
BOISE -
Even though the NFL draft won't take place until April it has n't stopped former Bronco Leighton Vander Esch from climbing up draft boards.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's has Vander Esch ranked 40th which would have him going in the early second round.
Jeremiah describes Vander Esch as one of the most productive players in the country this past season and should be an immediate starter at the next level.
Esch finished last season with 141 tackles which are the most at Boise State since 1988.