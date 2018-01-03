Broncos Riley Lupfer Named MW Player Of The Week

Dan Hawk
5:56 PM, Jan 2, 2018

BOISE - Boise State guard Riley Lupfer was named Mountain West Player of the Week, after leading Boise State to a 2-0 start to conference play for the second-straight season.

Overall, Lupfer averaged 19.5 points and shot 50.0 percent from 3-point range (10-for-20) over the two victories over UNLV and Colorado State.

Boise State (8-5, 2-0 MW) travels to Albuquerque Wednesday to face New Mexico.  Wednesday meeting will between the only two unbeaten teams in the conference.  Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Following the contest, the Broncos will return to Taco Bell Arena to host Wyoming Saturday at 2pm.

 

