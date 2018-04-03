Broncos Mahone leading the Running Back Group

BOISE - In the backfield, the running backs are getting all kinds of reps with Alexander Mattison limited in spring practices due to injury.

That has allowed sophomore Robert Mahone a leg up on the competition. In his first season with the Broncos, he played in 12 games and finished with 81 yards and one touchdown. Mahone says the competition is great and having that redshirt season under his belt will only make him a better player this year.

"It's been reel fun competing with those guys. Those are my friends we are really close we just try and make each other better. It kinda gave me time to look at the game more. Redshirting is very important and I got stronger, faster, mentally stronger and I kinda just took that and turned it into a positive," said Sophomore Running Back Robert Mahone.





