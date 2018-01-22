Broncos lose a tough one against Nevada

RENO,NV -

The Boise State Broncos lost a tough one on the road last night against the Nevada Wolfpack 74 to 68. Nevada has won 16 straight games against conference opponents and 15 straight at home.

With the win, they remain in first place in the mountain west standings as Boise state drops back two games behind Nevada in the conference standings.

Despite the loss, the Broncos' 16 and 4 record marks the best 20-game start to a season since 1988. The difference maker in the loss for Boise State was not connecting at the three-point line going just 3 of 21 and committing 15 turnovers.

Once again Chandler Hutchison was able to find the cup picking up 27 points but missed two shots in the final 90 seconds as Nevada hung on for the win. All four of Boise state's losses have come when giving up 70 or more points.

The Broncos are now 5-4 in games where their opponent scores 70 or more. BSU will return to taco bell arena and host San Jose State on Wednesday.

The Spartans are at the bottom of the conference having just 3 wins on the year and have lost their last 7.

ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi still has the Broncos making the NCAA tournament regardless of the loss with Nevada. He has the Broncos as the last four teams in the tournament with Syracuse, Houston SMU.

In order for the Broncos to make that happen, they will need to win out and have a good Mountain West tournament showing.