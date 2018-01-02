Broncos look for their 3rd straight win

BOISE -

The Boise State women's basketball team appear to be finding their rhythm after stumbling out of the gate this year. The team has high hopes after a stellar end to last season that included a conference title and a trip to the NCAA tournament. But through the non-conference portion of their schedule this year they were just 6-5 overall.

However since conference play began, Boise State has been rolling, winning two straight. That's good enough for a tie for the first place conference with New Mexico. Wednesday night, one of those teams will lose. The Broncos face the Lobos in Albuquerque. A win for the Broncos would keep them undefeated in conference play, which is the first time since opening WAC play 8 and 0 in 2006.

"It's going to be a great game New Mexico has the best team that they have had in years. I think they are a 16 RPI with a 14-1 record their only loss was to Oklahoma. They didn't have the leading scorer there and we are excited about going down. I know they are drawing really well, we are expecting 6,000 or 7,000 thousand people," said Head Coach Gordy Presnell.

"I have never played in front of a crowd that big so I'm excited about the opportunity. I've heard their fans can get after you a little bit so I think it will be a good test for our team to see how we can handle that pressure so they are a very good team so it will be one of the tougher games we face," said sophomore guard Ellie Woerner.