Broncos look for their 3rd straight win

Dan Hawk
8:49 PM, Jan 1, 2018

The Boise State women's basketball team appear to be finding their rhythm after stumbling out of the gate this year. The team has high hopes after a stellar end to last season that included a conference title and a trip to the NCAA tournament

The Boise State women's basketball team appear to be finding their rhythm after stumbling out of the gate this year. The team has high hopes after a stellar end to last season that included a conference title and a trip to the NCAA tournament. But through the non-conference portion of their schedule this year they were just 6-5 overall.

However since conference play began, Boise State has been rolling, winning two straight. That's good enough for a tie for the first place conference with New Mexico. Wednesday night, one of those teams will lose. The Broncos face the Lobos in Albuquerque. A win for the Broncos would keep them undefeated in conference play, which is the first time since opening WAC play 8 and 0 in 2006.

"It's going to be a great game New Mexico has the best team that they have had in years. I think they are a 16 RPI with a 14-1 record their only loss was to Oklahoma. They didn't have the leading scorer there and we are excited about going down.  I know they are drawing really well, we are expecting 6,000 or 7,000 thousand people," said Head Coach Gordy Presnell.

"I have never played in front of a crowd that big so I'm excited about the opportunity. I've heard their fans can get after you a little bit so I think it will be a good test for our team to see how we can handle that pressure so they are a very good team so it will be one of the tougher games we face," said sophomore guard Ellie Woerner.

