Broncos knocked out of the Mountain West tournament after loss to Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Boise State men's basketball team is one-and-done at the Mountain West Conference tournament after losing to Nevada Thursday night.

Even with four Broncos scoring in double digits, Boise State trailed the Wolf Pack the entire game.

Now, the 89-82 loss could significantly impact BSU's chance at a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

"We just never got over the hump there in the second half and that's key in a game like that," Head Coach Leon Rice said. "You gotta make a surge and be able to take a lead at some point, and we weren't able to do that or string enough stops in a row."

"We played a really good Nevada team. There are a lot of good teams in this conference and in this tournament," Derrick Alston, redshirt senior, said. "(Desmond) Cambridge, (Warren) Washington, and (Grant) Sherfield had a great first half, and we fought back but just didn't get enough stops or buckets.

And that's basketball at the end of the day."

With Selection Sunday just three days away, the Broncos will remain in Vegas as they await their chance at an at-large bid to the Big Dance.