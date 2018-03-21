BOISE - Broncos safety Kekaula Kaniho already in his short time is proving he’s got what it takes. Just a handful of freshman saw action last year and Kaniho made the most of his time on the field. He had two defensive touchdowns as a freshman. As a team, Boise State had only four defensive touchdowns last year.

“It was a really fun year for me and a really good learning experience. When I got here the older guys showed me how things are done here and the coaches made it really easy for me to be in a good position to make plays. It was everybody around me that helped me to have a successful first year, but it was a lot of fun,” said Safety Kekaula Kaniho.

Usually, the freshman is used for redshirt status so they can build up strength and understand the game. The Hawaii native saw action in every game last year finishing with 32 tackles.

“My mindset coming in was just to compete and give my best every day and hopefully I got the opportunity. The older guys helped me a lot when I first got here and the coaches made it really easy and simple for me to do my job,” said Kaniho.

Kaniho was also used in multiple spots on defense as gave him more playing time as the season went along. He eventually became one of the most dependable players that the Broncos had. He credits his work ethic off the field to his success on.

“I was always in here watching a film. The older guys like DeAndre Pierce and Kekoa Nawahine would come in and watch film. They just helped me with any questions I had. I would ask them and they were able to guide me through it, cause they were in the position before,” said Kaniho.





