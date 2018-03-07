Broncos Hutchison not named MW POY

BOISE -

The Broncos will begin their conference tournament tomorrow and if they needed some added motivation they got it.

Nevada’s Caleb Martin was named the conference player by the league coaches over broncos chandler Hutchison. Hutchison was named the media choice for the award.

Martin led the league in scoring by just two points. However, Hutchison was the only player to be in the top 10 in scoring assists and rebounds.

Currently averaging 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game, Hutchison is on track to become the first player to lead a Boise State team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

If he is to finish the season leading his team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals, he would become just the fifth player in Mountain West history to accomplish the feat since the 2011-12 season – Boise State’s first season in the conference.

Some would say that Hutchison was snubbed and I will let you decided on that one.

Alex Hobbs earned the sixth man of the year award. Hobbs is averaging 8 points per game and is the team's, sixth-leading scorer. Hobbs is just the second player in program history to ever earn a sixth man or top reserve honor for Boise State.

To be eligible for the award, a player must have has started no more than five (5) Mountain West games during the season.

It is worth noting that Chris Sengfelder and Lexus Williams were honorable mentions picks in that poll, as well.

All-Mountain West Teams

Superlatives

POY: Caleb Martin, Nevada

DPOY: Cody Martin, Nevada

NOY: Caleb Martin, Nevada

6MOY: Alex Hobbs, Boise State

FOY: Brandon McCoy, UNLV

COY: Eric Musselman, Nevada

First-Team

Chandler Hutchison, Boise State

Deshaun Taylor, Fresno State

Jordan Caroline, Nevada

Caleb Martin, Nevada

Justin James, Wyoming

Second-Team

Cody Martin, Nevada

Malik Pope, San Diego State

Shakur Juiston, UNLV

Brandon McCoy, UNLV

Hayden Dalton, Wyoming

Third-Team

Bryson Williams, Fresno State

Kendall Stephens, Nevada

Anthony Mathis, New Mexico

Koby McEwen, Utah State

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Men’s Honorable Mention selections

Nico Carvacho, Colorado State

Antino Jackson, New Mexico

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

Ryan Welage, San José State

All-Defense Team

Chandler Hutchison, Boise State

Deshon Taylor, Fresno State

Lindsey Drew, Nevada

Cody Martin, Nevada

Antino Jackson, New Mexico

Alan Herndon, Wyoming

Mountain West Tournament News & Notes

In round one of the Mountain West Tournament, Boise States will play the winner of Colorado state or Utah state who take to the court tomorrow.

This season the Broncos swept the rams and split with the Aggies. Boise State is 3-6 all-time at the mountain west championship, advancing as far as the semifinals.

The team understands if they want to make it to the big dance its win or go home time.

"It's our job to play the best basketball that we have played all year. You have one game really you talk about the whole tournament but it's not a tournament its one game and our guys are dialed into that and ready to go down there," said Head Coach Leon Rice.