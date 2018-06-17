Broncos Hutchison looks to get drafted Thursday

BOISE -

The NBA draft is just five days away and we will finally find out if former Bronco Chandler Hutchison will be hearing his name called on draft day. Hutchison agent priority sports said that he received his invitation this morning to attend the NBA draft in Brooklyn New York. Hutchison will enjoy all the sights and sounds of the draft in the green room.

Head Coach Leon Rice will also be joining his superstar player. This past year Chandler averaged 20 points and 8 boards per game and was also a first-team all-mountain west selection. He finished his career ranking ninth in scoring and sixth in rebounding all time.

"This is like waiting for Christmas only 50 times worse. He is excited he is ready for this day to come and it's amazing when it comes to a reality. We are just really excited for them and really proud of him. He is the flag bearer for our player development," said Head Coach Leon Rice.

Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com latest mock draft has Hutchison going to the Chicago Bulls with the 22nd overall pick. Parrish says Hutchison has all the tools to be a quality NBA player.

The draft is set to take place at the home of the Brooklyn Nets and will air on ESPN at 5:00 pm.