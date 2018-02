Broncos Hutchison is getting noticed by SI

BOISE -

The Broncos are enjoying their bye week with two straight wins before they face San Diego State Tuesday night in California.

Chandler Hutchison has been the difference maker this season for Boise State and once again he is getting some national attention.

Sports Illustrated released their College Basketball All-Star teams for power five schools. Hutchison was one of four mid-major players that were listed if the All-Star team would have been extended for all conferences.

The senior is leading Boise state in points assists and steals.