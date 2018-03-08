Broncos get set for the Mountain West Tournament

BOISE -

The Broncos conference tournament run officially begins tomorrow. The team is hoping to win it all for the very first time. But to get there they need some stand-out play from their trio of seniors led by Chandler Hutchison.

It all comes down to experience. The Broncos will be looking to Coach Rice and leaning on their three seniors on the court. As they navigate through the Mountain West Tournament. Two of those seniors -- Lexus Williams and Chandler Hutchison have been to the big dance the NCAA tournament. Chandler will be playing in his fourth Mountain West Tournament.

"They understand what these are about, they understand that it comes down to one game and how good you have to play,” said Head Coach Leon Rice.

It also helps that Hutchison has played in seven games at the Thomas and Mack Center including four games in the conference tournament.

"He knows what this tournament is. The other two they are veterans but they haven't been in this tournament so he guides these guys a little bit better," said Rice.

Avoiding the noise has been one of the team's keys to success and now as they try to win the conference tournament for the first time since joining the league in 2012 they aren't letting the historic nature of the task distract them.

"That's probably the worst thing that you can do being down there. With all the teams there is a lot of media and fans and stuff like that not trying to make it so big that you put so much pressure on yourself," said Senior Guard Lexus Williams.

Boise State has struggled at the Mountain West Tournament posting just a 3-6 record in tourney play and they have never made it to the championship game.

The Broncos will face off against Utah State in the quarterfinals tomorrow night. Boise State split this season with the Aggies winning at home and losing on the road.