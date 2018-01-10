BOISE -

Now that college football season is officially in the books with Alabama beating Georgia last night in the College Football Playoffs.

The final Associated Press poll was released and Boise State finished ranked number 22. The Broncos have made the ap top 25 for the second time in the last five years.

It's been four years since they finished the season in the Top 25. The last one was when Boise State beat Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and finished ranking 16th.

The AP poll isn't the only list showing Boise state some love as Athlon sports has them checking in at 20th and ESPN's Mark Schlabach has the Broncos at 17th.

Along with the rankings, most of the offense will be back with quarterback Brett Rypien and tailback Alexander Mattison.

Boise State will have to find two new targets with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and tight end Jake Roh gone due to graduation.

The defense will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch who declared for the NFL draft.

They will have 10 starters returning. Spring practices are set to begin in March.