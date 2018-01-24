Broncos face Spartans at home tomorrow

Dan Hawk
5:56 PM, Jan 23, 2018

BOISE, ID - JANUARY 13: Head coach Leon Rice of the Boise State Broncos looks out on a sell out crowd late during second half action between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Boise State Broncos on January 13, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 83-80. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Loren Orr
BOISE -  

 

The Broncos will look to bounce back from just their fourth loss of the year tomorrow night with San Jose State coming to town.  The Spartans are winless in mountain west play and have lost seven-straight.

The Broncos have only lost 3 games in the all-time series against the Spartans.

They are also undefeated at home against San Jose State as well.  Its a perfect win opportunity for Boise State to get back on the right track and regardless of San Jose in last place coach rice is still paying attention to them.

"You look at the New England Patriots Bill Belichick and Tom Brady no matter who they are playing they are competing whether they are playing the last place team in the league or playing the first place team.  That's what it's about.  San Jose State took UNLV to overtime and they have played a lot of good minutes and what you can’t have them extend that for 40 good minutes,” said Head Coach Leon Rice.

The game will be televised by AT&T SportsNet, available for viewing in the Rocky Mountain SportsNet Regions. ROOT SPORTS Northwest will be airing the game, as well.

