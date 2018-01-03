Broncos face Lobos tomorrow night at Taco Bell Arena

Dan Hawk -

Tomorrow night the Broncos will square off against New Mexico at taco bell arena. As Boise State looks to stay on top of the Mountain West.

The Lobos aren't quite firing on all cylinders posting just a 6-9 record so far but they haven't had any problems scoring.

The Lobos have the number 3 scoring offense in the conference putting up 80 points per game. They are the best team in the Mountain West from beyond the arc.

"They are making tons of threes a team like that can really get it going then their last game they had 14 offensive rebounds all those things you add those up and that can be trouble," said Head Coach Leon Rice.

The Broncos will continue conference play, Wednesday, as they host New Mexico at 7 pm.