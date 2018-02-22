Could Coach Rice be a hot commodity in off season?

Dan Hawk
5:44 PM, Feb 21, 2018
2 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Leon Rice of the Boise State Broncos gestures to his team during a game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on December 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David J. Becker/Getty Images)

David J. Becker
Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel is listing the 20 head coaches in men’s college basketball who'll be hot commodities for next season.  Boise State's Head Coach Leon Rice made the list at number six.

Coach rice has reached the NCAA tournament twice with Boise State.  Thamel says Rice overall record of 163 and 93 in eight years is a safe and steady hire.

