Broncos add 22 recruits for 2022 on early signing day

IDAHO — Boise State football signed 22 players to their 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period on Wednesday.

The recruits are from 10 different states and two foreign countries. Of the 22 players, 10 play offense, 11 play defense, and one is a specialist.

“We have spoken about certain needs throughout the course of the year within the fronts, the offensive front, the defensive front and we were able to add some players to the squad," Andy Avalos, BSU head football coach said. "A lot of them will be here in January that we know are the right people and we can't wait to welcome them to our team.”

Ten of them will be graduating high school early and enrolling at BSU in January. But for Avalos and the rest of the staff, the focus during recruiting was on balancing out the numbers and building depth.

Avalos said that they only offered 73 players an opportunity to sign, and got close to 30 percent of them. With the 22 players signed the Broncos plan to recruit more players to fill their roster after the New Year.

The Broncos focus with this recruiting class was on depth, mentality, character, and on good students. The average G.P.A for this incoming class is a 3.2.

“That’s important to us because it shows the type of foundation these young men have not only on the field but off the field, and we will continue to make that a priority," Avalos said. "The majority of them are captains on their team and leaders of their team.”

Although this year's team isn't done yet. The 7-5 Broncos will face Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve.

