Bronco CB Coach Ambrose to leave BSU for Colorado

Boise - There are multiple reports out that Boise State cornerback coach Ashley Ambrose is leaving the program to become the defensive backs coach at the University of Colorado.

Ambrose was with the Broncos for two seasons and this will mark the second stop at the University of Colorado. In his first stop in Boulder, Colorado Ambrose worked with a number of current Boise State Assistants like Lee Marks, Andy Avalos, and Kent Riddle.

Ambrose played 13 seasons in the NFL where he was the AFC Defensive back of the Year in 1996. I reached out to Boise state for comment and was unable to confirm the news.