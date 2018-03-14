Brett Rypien has big expectations this year

BOISE -

The expectations will be high for senior quarterback Brett Rypien and the offense this year. Boise State should be ranked in the top 25 to begin the season. If all goes according to plan we could see Rypien playing in New Year's Six Bowl game for the first time in his career.

Last season the gunslinger threw nearly 2900 hundred yards and 16 touchdowns. He says his goals have remained the same with winning a conference title, but he also wants to play in a big-time bowl game.

"I came here to go to a New Year’s Six Bowl game that's the expectations that I have. I haven't done that in my first three years. I got the championship under my belt last year which was the best feeling. Obviously, we are still going to be focused on that but I want to finish this year as best as I possibly can," said Senior Quarterback Brett Rypien.

"I’m looking forward to him growing and developing when it's all said and done. That moment will come it's not here yet so we are just going to enjoy it each and every day find ways to get better and then go out there and play when it's time," said Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

Avery Williams to do-it-all Bronco is the strongest Bronco

Also in the fold to have another big season is sophomore Avery Williams. Williams showed that he can do it all for the Broncos on offense and defense. He helped out on punt returning by taking two touchdowns to the house.

Williams went from walk onto earning a scholarship and by the end of September, he was a starter. Avery Williams was also pound-for-pound the strongest man for the Broncos during their recent strength testing.