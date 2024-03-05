BSU to host eyeglasses donation drive

BOISE, Idaho — Students at Boise State University are partnering with Envision Sight and Idaho Lions Eye Bank to give those in need the gift of better sight.

Students with Blue House Agency, BSU's student-led public relations agency, will be hosting an eyeglasses drive on Thursday, March 7th where they will be collecting donated eyeglasses from community members to be recycled and repurposed for those in need.

Interested community members can donate in the atrium of the Student Union Building on March 7th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who donate during the drive will have opportunities to win prizes and gift cards to Dutch Bros, Tub Roof Tacos, and Chick-fil-A.

“Last year, Envision collected 400 pairs of glasses during our March drive. For the whole year, we recycled and distributed a total of 61,536 pairs of glasses at 137 distribution locations,” said Jay Lugo, executive director for Envision. “When we hear the stories from those agencies about what a difference those glasses make in people’s lives, it is very heartwarming. With the help of the Blue House Agency students, this year will be even better! We are grateful for their assistance!”

People can donate unused eyeglasses at any Papa Murphy's Restaurant in the Magic Valley area or at Envision Sight at 1090 N. Cole Rd in Boise through the rest of the month.