Boise State wants to feature your dog in their 2025 calendar, here's how you can enter

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has an opportunity for you to show off your adorable dogs this year. The university is currently looking for 12 photogenic dogs to be featured in their 2025 "Dogs of Boise State" calendar.

If you want to see your furry companion featured in this year's calendar, you still have time to act. The deadline for photo submissions is Friday, May 17, but keep in mind that you and your dog must have time in your schedules for an on-campus photoshoot on June 28. A photo submission page is available here.

All proceeds from the calendar sales will go towards the Campus Food Pantry, which provides free food and hygiene resources to students at BSU. Calendars are available for purchase starting in July.