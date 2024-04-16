Boise State University reports student death

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University released a Facebook post at 4:15 pm on April 16 announcing a student death in one of the residence halls.

The Boise Police have confirmed that there is no public safety threat on campus.

The post from BSU extends thoughts to the family members, friends, and classmates of the fallen student.

Counseling services are available on BSU campus through the Boise State University Health Services, which can be reached at (208) 426-1459. Walk-in counseling services are available from 8 am to 5 pm Monday-Friday on the second floor of the Norco Building.

At this time, no cause of death is known.

We've reached out to BSU and BPD to learn more.