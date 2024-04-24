Boise State to host free medical and dental clinic

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University is partnering with Love Heals, a local nonprofit, to host a free dental and medical health clinic, inviting the public to take advantage of medical and dental services.

The clinic will run on April 27 and 28 at the ExtraMile Arena on campus in downtown Boise.

The dental services available will include exams, x-rays, fillings, extractions, sealants, dental cleanings, oral health education, and more. The event will host board-certified dentists, oral surgeons and hygienists as well as supervised dental students.

The free clinic will also offer medical and vision services.

“Many students have limited access to health coverage, especially dental, and when managing basic needs, medical and dental care often drop to the bottom of one’s list of priorities,” said Michelle Cain, manager of student basic needs resources. “The university is pleased to provide a program to help individuals access much-needed care, helping to ensure their success.”

Those interested in volunteering for the event can visit the volunteer website. More event details are available on BoiseState.edu.