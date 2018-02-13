Fair
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 16: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Boise State Broncos looks agianst the Oregon Ducks in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boise State won 38-28. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
BOISE -
The Idaho state board of education will meet Wednesday and Thursday to discuss raises for 7 assistants on Coach Harsin's staff.
The total compensation will be more than $200,000 dollars.
Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos is looking for a $335,000 annual salary plus a $20,000 bonus. Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill is looking to cash in at $300,000 as well as the $20,000 bonus.
It's worth noting the Broncos spent the most in the Mountain West last season for their assistance which was just over 2 million dollars.