BOISE -

The Idaho state board of education will meet Wednesday and Thursday to discuss raises for 7 assistants on Coach Harsin's staff.

The total compensation will be more than $200,000 dollars.

Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos is looking for a $335,000 annual salary plus a $20,000 bonus. Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill is looking to cash in at $300,000 as well as the $20,000 bonus.

It's worth noting the Broncos spent the most in the Mountain West last season for their assistance which was just over 2 million dollars.