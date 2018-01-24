Boise State Student Athletes excel in classroom

BOISE -

Good news for Boise State's student-athletes this fall as nearly 80 percent of Bronco student-athletes achieved a three-point oh this past fall. It also included a record 46 athletes that had a perfect 4.0.

Boise State also established a school-record score of 87 percent of graduation success rate.

“When we meet with recruits, the first thing they are told is that if they come here, they are going to earn a degree from Boise state university that will help them throughout their careers for more than 10 years, our student-athletes have achieved a GPA above 3.0, an unbelievably impressive statistic,” said Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey.