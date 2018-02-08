Boise State inks 23 on National Signing Day

BOISE -

The Boise State football team held their national signing day party today at Big Al’s in Meridian. Now, most of the recruits inked in December with the early signing day period but head coach Bryan Harsin did sign three today on national signing day. First up was quarterback Riley Smith from Jacksonville Florida. A 6 foot 5-inch dual-threat quarterback, Smith had offers from six ivy league schools along with Pitt and Colorado State.

Next up was Tight End Neil Hopper from Roswell Georgia. Hopper fielded offers from Alabama, Auburn, and at least 10 other ACC, Big Ten and Sec teams. Hopper grew up playing as Boise State on the NCAA video games.

Finally, the Broncos signed offensive lineman Dallas Holiday from just outside of Los Angeles. The 6 foot four 300 pound lineman had offers from San Diego State, Colorado State, Colorado and Boston College.

The Broncos' entire class includes 14 offensive players and nine on defense. Included on the offensive side are five wide receivers, three offensive linemen and two each at quarterback, running back and tight end. Defensively, Boise State signed three linebackers, two each at cornerback and nose tackle, and defensive end and a stud.

Overall coach Harsin was very pleased with what his team was able to get.

“We feel like we finished up with a reel strong class and we also got ahead before we get into spring practices,” said Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

Boise State was able to sign a total of 23 players and 20 already joined on the early signing day period.

Three players hail from the Gem State with two on the defensive side of the ball and a tackle Keegan Freeborn from Rocky Mountain High School. Boise State also got defensive lineman Scott Matlock from Homedale High School. On offense, Boise State inked tight end Cole Ramseyer from Coeur d'Alene High School.

Signed on National Signing Day

DL Scott Matlock, 6-4, 250, Homedale High (Expected to Sign December 2018)

OL Dallas Holliday, 6-4, 300, Oaks Christian High (Westlake Village, Calif.)

QB Riley Smith, 6-5, 215, Bartram Trail High (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Signed in December

DB Chris Mitchell, 6-1, 190, Mission Viejo (Calif.) High

DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-5, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High

NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 300, Rocky Mountain High

LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High

RB Andrew VanBuren, 6-1, 215, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)

CB Tyric LeBeauf, 6-2, 178, Long Beach (Calif.) Polytechnic High

LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 224, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)

QB Jaylon Henderson, 6-2, 210, Trinity Valley CC (Kingwood, Texas)

WR John Hightower, 6-3, 175, Hinds CC (Landover, Md.)

NT Scale Igiehon, 6-3, 334, Del Valle (Texas) High

WR Billy Bowens, 6-1, 175, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High

WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 170, Fossil Ridge High (Keller, Texas)

OL Garrett Curran, 6-5, 288, Granite Hills High (El Cajon, Calif.)

WR Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 180, Vista Murrieta (Calif.) High

RB Danny Smith, 6-0, 210, Oxnard (Calif.) High

WR Cameron Thomas, 6-4, 205, Westwood High (Austin, Texas)

C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez, 6-2, 291, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)

TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 216, Coeur d’Alene High

LB DJ Schramm, 6-2, 224, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)

STUD Demitri Washington, 6-5, 245, Santa Fe Christian High (Solana Beach, Calif.)