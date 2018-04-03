Boise State holds Pro Day

BOISE -

Nine former Broncos took part in Pro Day. This year, the players worked out in the weight room along with field drills and timed drills in the indoor facility. All nine of them were hoping to impress the 25 scouts that were here in Boise.

It was bright and early, but the weight room was jam-packed. All eyes were on the nine former Broncos, hoping to catch the eye of NFL scouts from all over the country.

Leighton Vander Esch was the standout in this year's Pro Day, especially after taking part in the NFL combine back in February. Vander Esch is hoping to land as first-round draft pick, but he says his work is far from over.

"I’m just trying to be the best linebacker in the nation right now,” said Vander Esch. “That’s my biggest goal. I want to be the best linebacker in the NFL one day. Everybody thinks the job is over after this, but it’s not. This is just the beginning, there is always work to do.”

Leighton has the month of April booked with team visits and private workouts. It’s hard to manage, but with his small town roots from Riggins, Idaho he says it’s a dream come true.

“You’ve really got to work hard for what you get,” Vander Esch said. “The amount of work you put in is going to dictate how far you go and it’s always been my dream to play in the NFL. There have been so many people that told me ‘I can’t do it’ and ‘You might want to change your mind because of where you’re from’ and honestly that did make it hard. Some kids just need a chance to play from those small schools and let them go prove themselves.”

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson also took part in the NFL combine. Today he worked through field drills and connected on passes from former quarterback, Montell Cozart. Wilson had a decent NFL Combine ranking in the middle of the running events but admits he’s not the fastest guy out there.

“I’m not going to be one of the fastest receivers you’re going to get if that’s what you’re looking for,” Wilson said. “(But) I’m going to catch the ball when you throw it to me. Football players are football players and track people come out here and do this.”

Wilson’s father played for two NFL teams and even took home a SuperBowl win with the Steelers in 2005. You could say football runs in the Wide Out’s blood.

“He’s like: ‘Be yourself. They are going to draft you and you just have to show them what you can do on the field. Just make sure you are handling your business,’” Wilson said.

Tight end Jake Roh and Quarterback Montell Cozart also strutted their stuff. Neither participated in the NFL combine, but it is Cozart’s second Pro Day. Both players hoped today’s workout will help them land a job.

“Obviously there’s a stress inside that comes with it but it’s just one of those things where you have to control what you can control,” said Roh. “Go out there and do everything you can to the best of your ability and let everything else fall where it falls.”

Cozart is looking ahead to the future and says, whatever happens, he’s grateful for the opportunities he’s had.

“I’ve been hearing from probably ten teams and a couple of Canadian teams as well,” said Cozart. “I’m just grateful for whatever opportunity comes and when it comes I’m going to look ahead and never look back.”

The nine former Broncos will wait to hear their name called on draft day which begins April 26th.