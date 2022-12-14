Boise State Football hires Bush Hamdan as Offensive Coordinator

BOISE, Idaho — A familiar face will be taking over the Boise State offense in 2023. Former Bronco quarterback (2004-2008), Bush Hamdan, returns to the blue to take over for Dirk Koetter, who was named interim Offensive Coordinator earlier this season.

In a press release sent out Wednesday, Head Coach Andy Avalos said, "We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family."

Hamdan, who has been coaching since finishing his playing career, was most recently the quarterbacks coach at Missouri. Hamdan, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2009 with Colorado, and grew in the coaching ranks with stops at Maryland (2010), Sacramento State (2011), Florida (2012), Arkansas State (2013), Davidson (2014), and Washington (2015-2016 and 2018-2019). Between stints at Washington, he spent 2017 with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

"Bush is a proven coach at all levels of collegiate and professional football," said Avalos, "We were very diligent in our process and there is no question he will be a huge part of the development of our program as we continue to grow forward."