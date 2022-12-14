Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Boise State Football hires Bush Hamdan as Offensive Coordinator

The Boise State Broncos practicing on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.
Idaho News 6
The Boise State Broncos practicing on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 18:38:15-05

BOISE, Idaho — A familiar face will be taking over the Boise State offense in 2023. Former Bronco quarterback (2004-2008), Bush Hamdan, returns to the blue to take over for Dirk Koetter, who was named interim Offensive Coordinator earlier this season.

In a press release sent out Wednesday, Head Coach Andy Avalos said, "We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family."

Hamdan, who has been coaching since finishing his playing career, was most recently the quarterbacks coach at Missouri. Hamdan, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 2009 with Colorado, and grew in the coaching ranks with stops at Maryland (2010), Sacramento State (2011), Florida (2012), Arkansas State (2013), Davidson (2014), and Washington (2015-2016 and 2018-2019). Between stints at Washington, he spent 2017 with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

"Bush is a proven coach at all levels of collegiate and professional football," said Avalos, "We were very diligent in our process and there is no question he will be a huge part of the development of our program as we continue to grow forward."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light