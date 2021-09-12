Boise Hawks headed to the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series

BOISE — In a 12 inning, 8-7 victory over the Ogden Raptors, the Boise Hawks claim the Pioneer Baseball League Southern Division Championship Title.

HAWKS WIN HAWKS WIN HAWKS WIN pic.twitter.com/CVTUqv6oz9 — Hawks (@BoiseHawks) September 12, 2021

The Hawks were down by five going into the 3rd inning but slowly started to chip away starting with a solo home run from Wladimir Galindo. This would kickstart the Hawks offense and the game was tied 5-5 after six.

The Hawks and Raptors would each score two more runs tying the game 7-7 going into the top of the 12th inning. That's until Roby Enriquez scores Alejandro Rivero from second base to give the Hawks the lead 8-7.

Boise shut down the Raptors in the bottom of the 12th inning securing their victory.

Not done. — Hawks (@BoiseHawks) September 12, 2021

To read the full game recap, click here.

The Hawks now head to Missoula, Montana where they will take on the Missoula Paddleheads in a best of three series for the 2021 Pioneer League Championship Title.

Game one of the three-game series starts on Monday, Sept. 13, in Missoula. But, then the Hawks will be back in Boise for game two on Wed., Sept. 15, and game three (if necessary) on Thursday, Sept. 16.

To buy tickets for the game click here.