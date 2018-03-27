Bleacher Report as Vander Esch going to the Rams

BOISE -

The NFL draft cannot get here quick enough for former Bronco Leighton Vander Esch. Ever since the season ended the linebacker has been juggling workouts and climbing up draft boards.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report released his latest mock draft board and his the former bronco staying west to play for the Los Angeles Rams at pick 23.

Miller praises Vander Esch saying with his skill set and body of work that it will be a smooth transition to the league.