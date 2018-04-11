Base-brawl: Benches clear in Padres-Rockies game after Padres pitcher nearly hits batter

(KGTV) - A bench-clearing brawl erupted during the San Diego Padres’ game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday afternoon.



The scrum began in the bottom of the third inning when Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a 96-mph pitch that nearly hit Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado in the back.



Arenado threw down his helmet and bat and charged Perdomo, who countered by throwing his glove at the batter. As Perdomo backed up to avoid an Arenado punch, players and coaches from both sides stormed the field in an attempt to break up the fight.







As everyone on the field began to seemingly calm down, Arenado and Padres catcher A.J. Ellis were engaged in a confrontation and had to be separated.



A short time later, Padres bench coach Mark McGwire was seen in a verbal confrontation with Arenado before both were separated.



Perdomo and Ellis were the only Padres ejected from the game. Arenado, starting pitcher German Marquez and outfielder Gerardo Parra were the Rockies players thrown out of the game.



The brawl likely stems from Tuesday night when Padres outfielder Manuel Margot was hit in the ribs in the 9th inning. He was placed on the disabled list with bruised ribs.