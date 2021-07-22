AP source: Texas, Oklahoma talk to SEC about joining league

Texas and Oklahoma have had discussions with the Southeastern Conference about leaving the Big 12 and joining the powerhouse league.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Associated Press a report in The Houston Chronicle that the two schools have talked about switching conferences with SEC officials, but no formal invitations have been extended.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were intended to be confidential, said Texas initiated the discussions.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the two schools all declined comment. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby did not return messages.

Such a move would give the SEC 16 football teams.

It would be a devastating blow to the 10-member Big 12.