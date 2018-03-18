All eyes will be on Brett Rypien for his year at QB

BOISE - This season will be the final one for Boise State's quarterback Brett Rypien. A Lot will be riding on his shoulders in his final year. When Rypien struggled to find the end zone last year the Broncos as a whole also showed inconsistency. Boise State was just 3-3 in games in which Rypien didn't toss a touchdown.

However, they were a perfect 7-0 in games where he found paydirt. Another question remains who will Rypien throw to this fall. Gone is his favorite target Cedrick Wilson who had seven touchdowns. This spring a handful of wide receivers will need to establish themselves as trusted targets.

Two of those receivers A.J. Richardson and Sean Modster will most likely lead the group but overall it's pretty wide open.

"I'm excited about that group we have a lot of guys a lot of young guys that are in that room right now. Obviously led by Sean and A.J. who are seniors coming back. A.J. has a had a great offseason. Sean has had a good offseason. Really that whole room has done a great job. This spring we have to keep competing and try and build championships habits,” said Quarterback Brett Rypien.

Defense News and Notes

Looking at the defense it should be pretty stacked, in terms of all-around players. Coach Harsin only lost one playmaker with Leighton Vander Esch. Vander Esch is considered to be a top draft pick. He should be hearing his name called in round one of the NFL drafts.

The core of the Bronco defense returns and the way the schedule is looking they should be able to mold themselves into something special.

Boise State should go from one linebacker leader to another one with Tyson Maeva. Last season Maeva had 84 total tackles.



