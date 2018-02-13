9,000 tickets out for Boise State vs. Nevada

BOISE -

It should be the biggest game of the year for the Broncos Wednesday night against Nevada after losing a tough one on the road against Utah State. As of now, there are 9,000 tickets for the game.

I spoke with guard Lexus Williams after the 16 turnover loss against the Aggies and he said that loss is behind them and they are onto Nevada.

“That's the beauty of basketball we get to have quick turnarounds it's not like football where you have to wait a whole week. We have to get our minds right and come together,” said Senior Guard Lexus Williams.

Boise State faces Nevada Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena at 9:00 pm.