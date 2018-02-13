9,000 tickets out for Boise State vs. Nevada

Dan Hawk
7:51 PM, Feb 12, 2018
6 mins ago

It should be the biggest game of the year for the Broncos Wednesday night against Nevada after losing a tough one on the road against Utah State.  As of now, there are 9,000 tickets for the game.

Dan Hawk

BOISE, ID - JANUARY 24: Guard Lexus Williams #2 of the Boise State Broncos drives to the hoop during second half action against the San Jose State Spartans on January 24, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 94-71. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Loren Orr
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE -  

 

It should be the biggest game of the year for the Broncos Wednesday night against Nevada after losing a tough one on the road against Utah State.  As of now, there are 9,000 tickets for the game.

I spoke with guard Lexus Williams after the 16 turnover loss against the Aggies and he said that loss is behind them and they are onto Nevada.

“That's the beauty of basketball we get to have quick turnarounds it's not like football where you have to wait a whole week.  We have to get our minds right and come together,” said Senior Guard Lexus Williams.

Boise State faces Nevada Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena at 9:00 pm.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top