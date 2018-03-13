16 Boise State to face #1 Louisville

BOISE -

Boise State will make their second-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. This year they are a 16 seed and will travel No. 1 seed Louisville (32-2, 15-1 ACC) in a first-round contest Friday (March 16) at 10 a.m. MT on ESPN2.

The Broncos, entering the tournament on a 10-game winning streak. The Broncos captured its second-straight Mountain West Tournament title this past weekend, rolling through the first two rounds with wins over Air Force 60-46 in the quarterfinals, and Colorado State 76-51 in the semifinals, before beating Nevada 62-60 on a title-winning buzzer-beater from A'Shanti Coleman.