15 Broncos of to regionals at Ohio State

BOISE - The 15th ranked Boise State Broncos are headed to the NCAA regionals as a three-seed in the Columbus regional in gymnastics.

The Broncos have made the NCAA regionals for the 11th-straight season. They have done so every season that co-head coaches Tina Bird and Neil Resnick have been at the helm. Boise State enters the regionals fresh off their fourth-straight MRGC title.

They are looking to break through this season to advance to the NCAA national championships. The highest the Broncos have ever placed at a regional meet was third.

"Most of this team competed at Ohio State at one point. We got a win against them and we feel really good about this," said Coach Head Coach Neil Resnick.

"We are all very excited. We haven't competed yet with Arkansas. We are just ready to go see what they've got and put out our best routine on the table and just have fun and make it a competition," said junior Gymnast Shani Remme.

The No. 3 seed Broncos will be joined in Columbus, Ohio by No. 1 seed UCLA, No. 2 seed Arkansas, host No. 4 seed Ohio State, No. 5 seed Pittsburgh and No. 6 seed Kent State. The regional will take place on Saturday, April 7 at 4 p.m. MT at the St. John Arena. It will be streamed live through Buckeye Vision.