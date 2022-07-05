Spanx Launched A Line Of Completely Opaque White Pants And Shorts

One of the quickest ways to look impeccably stylish is to throw on a crisp pair of white pants. Of course, you have to be careful — see-through varieties can show the world your underwear and will end up making you look less than chic. Translucent white fabric can also show pocket and tag outlines in unflattering ways.

But behold: the perfect white pants have arrived! They’re comfortable, stretchy and completely opaque — and they’re from Spanx, the powerhouse brand that brought us smooth, comfortable shapewear and gained a celebrity following.

Spanx recently relaunched some of its On-the-Go pant styles in white with a new feature that’s been seven years in the making, according to the company. Silver Lining technology is designed to provide 100% opacity. The line’s four silhouettes are created with four-way cotton stretch fabric and feature a pull-on design with a smooth front, meaning no zippers or buttons.

Spanx enlisted supermodel Ashley Graham as an ambassador for the Silver Lining technology. She noted in a People interview that the pants worked for whatever she was doing in her life.

“You don’t have to worry about your underwear, or what time of the month it is, or what you’re eating that day,” Graham said. “I mean, what a novelty.”

The company calls them “white pants you can underthink,” meaning you’ll never have to worry if your underwear is showing beneath your white pants again. It’s no surprise that all four On-the-Go offerings are best sellers on their site, but you’ll have to move fast as sizes right now are limited and selling quickly. Note that you can join a waitlist if you’re looking for a style or size that has already sold out.

Here are the four varieties you can choose from:

Featuring Silver Lining technology, the On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant slides on for a bump-free fit. These feature a natural waist fit for solid coverage with no muffin top! The white pants fall at the ankle with a slightly flared leg and have back pockets. Offered in regular, petite and tall inseam sizes, these come in sizes extra small to 3x and cost $148 on Spanx’s site.

Like the Kick Flare pants, these 100% opaque white pants come in three inseam varieties and a wide range of sizes. The difference is that this style is fitted through the hip and thigh with a straight leg that hits at the ankle. Pick up a pair for $148.

These are the perfect white pants transformed into shorts. Thanks to Silver Lining technology, no one will be looking through this flattering outline. The 6-inch inseam shorts have a pull-on design and functional back pockets. They’re also machine washable. Snag a pair for $98.

If short shorts are more your vibe, you’ll love this 4-inch On-the-Go pair. The pull-on, no-show white shorts hit at the waist and have a shorter inseam for a flattering fit without the worry that your seams are showing. This cute pair is available for $98.

Spanx shapewear already leaves us feeling flawless, so it’s no wonder the company’s white pants and shorts are designed to do the same. Will you pick up a pair?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.