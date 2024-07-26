Young moose on the loose near Warm Springs Ave

BOISE, Idaho — A young bull moose has made its way into southeast Boise according to Idaho Fish and Game. The animal was spotted near the intersection of S Millbrook Way and E Warm Springs Ave.
Fish and Game are hoping the young moose will move out of the area on its own because of the risks relocation could pose to the moose, and are asking the public to give the animal a respectful distance.
These safety tips were shared by Fish and Game for those living near the moose sighting:
- DO NOT APPROACH THE MOOSE! That means keeping a respectful distance of 50 yards (and preferably more).
- DOG WALKERS SHOULD AVOID THE AREA AROUND THE MOOSE, AND HOMEOWNERS SHOULD ENSURE THEIR DOGS ARE CONTAINED. Moose view dogs as predators as can react aggressively to their presence.
- IF THE MOOSE IS SEEN ON OR NEAR A ROADWAY, SLOW DOWN AND AVOID CREATING A TRAFFIC HAZARD. Having the opportunity to snap a picture of a moose is exciting, but impeding traffic to do so creates a hazard.
- WATCH FOR BODY LANGUAGE THAT INDICATES THE MOOSE IS STRESSED, such as ears down or hair on its neck standing up. They can also stomp their front hooves and grunt or snort.
- IF AN UNEXPECTED ENCOUNTER OCCURS, PUT A LARGE BARRIER BETWEEN YOURSELF AND THE MOOSE, such as a large tree or vehicle.