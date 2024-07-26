Young moose on the loose near Warm Springs Ave

BOISE, Idaho — A young bull moose has made its way into southeast Boise according to Idaho Fish and Game. The animal was spotted near the intersection of S Millbrook Way and E Warm Springs Ave.

Fish and Game are hoping the young moose will move out of the area on its own because of the risks relocation could pose to the moose, and are asking the public to give the animal a respectful distance.

These safety tips were shared by Fish and Game for those living near the moose sighting:

