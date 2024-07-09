What to know before heading out on the water

Even if you can swim a life jacket is essential on the water and Idaho law requires life jackets for kids 14 and under.

Make sure to stay hydrated, especially with high temperatures across the valley.

On a hot day water activities seem like a perfect way to stay cool, but a fun day out on the water could turn deadly in a flash.

"We love surfing, we try to surf as much as we can,” says Ryan Pike, a boater at Lucky Peak.

Nothing compares to a summer day out on the water, especially with triple-digit heat.

“We’re going to focus on wake surfing, we’re all learning how to do it,” says Marie Atkins, a local boater.

But before you head out you want to make sure you're prepared.

Pike says, “Always have enough life jackets. Make sure everyone knows what to do in case the boat doesn't work.”

Even if you can swim a life jacket is essential on the water and Idaho law requires life jackets for kids 14 and under.

“People who drown here at the lake, nobody is wearing a life jacket so everybody should be wearing a life vest not in a compartment on your boat, not sitting on your paddle board, they should actually be wearing it, and it's going to keep them safe,” says Deputy Steve Kelch, Marine Patrol Officer, for Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Another precaution is being aware of your surroundings.

Dep. Kelch continues, he says, “We have reports every day where we’re going out pulling boats over and saying hey are you aware that you came so close to a skier who was down? Hitting a skier or a swimmer in the water is extremely dangerous.”

Even for an experienced boater, all it takes is one time for a water emergency to change your life, but having fun while being safe is what it's all about.

Joe Beaver says, “We all work real hard and now we’re here trying to do the fun part.”

The high temperatures will be sticking around throughout the week, make sure to stay hydrated and drink water.