Vegas Golden Knights host clinic to train new generation of slapshot stars at Idaho Ice World

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, August 7, dozens of aspiring Boise hockey players were able to meet with the Vegas Golden Knights for a training clinic at Idaho Ice World in southeast Boise.



Aspiring hockey players were able to meet some professional trainers and show off their skills.

VGK's Director of Youth Hockey says the clinic helps her spread the joy of the sport while training the next generation of slapshot stars.

Young players say they feel that the clinic has expanded their skills on the ice.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Wednesday members of the Vegas Golden Knights Organization shared their team’s spirit with locals at Idaho Ice World.

As the skates hit the ice, dozens of aspiring hockey players were able to meet some professional trainers and showed off their skills.

“Got five goalies out on the ice, 40 kids this session, 40 kids last session. We’re out here having a great day with the Knights, having a lot of fun today,” said Hudspeth.

VGK’s Director of Youth Hockey tells me, hockey is year round for her as she teaches the next generation of ‘slapshot stars.’

“With our youth hockey and our community involvement, this is the Vegas Golden Knights Road trip kick off our season is starting to wind down at the end of summer. Kids are gonna go back to school so they’ll get ready to be watching us on TV and hopefully this gives him some hockey vibes.”

When the clinic was over and it was time to take off their skates… we asked one young Boise hockey player what he learned.

“So we got to talk to the players, and we got to skate with them. We got to do stations and we got to shoot so it was very fun,” said Jase.

“Yeah, do you feel like you grew your hockey skills today?” Triepke

“Yeah!” said Jase.

Each year Vegas visits, they gain more appreciation for players and families who come out to support them.

“So we’re able to just give them a little bit of tips and some insight from us, and having a lot of fun, a lot of smiles, a lotta thank yous, a lot of polite kids out here, and a lot of Knights jerseys which we love to see!”