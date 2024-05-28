The odds are 50/50: Coin toss to decide Ada County Precinct Committeeman Race

BOISE, Idaho — A Precinct Committeeman race in Ada County resulted in a tie after results were tabulated in the May 21, 2024, Primary Election.

In Precinct 1802, the race between republicans Ryan Litster and Thomas R. Jensen stands tied at 28 votes each. The winner will be determined in a coin toss conducted by Ada County Elections pursuant to Idaho Code 34-1210.

The Precinct is the neighborhood near W Warren St and S Division Ave.

Following the canvas of the official results by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday May 28, the coin toss will take place at Ada County Elections (400 N Benjamin Ln in Boise) on Wednesday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Arrangements for the coin toss have been made with each of the candidates. The public is welcome to observe the process.