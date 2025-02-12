'The cold never bothered us anyway': What the Treasure Valley needs to know heading into subzero temperatures

BOISE, Idaho — If you think it's cold now, just wait until tomorrow morning!

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, and with subzero temperatures moving into the region, I found out what you need to know before heading outside in these extreme winter conditions.

Over the next few days, dangerously cold temperatures will make their way into the Treasure Valley. I visited the Boise National Weather Service Center to ask senior forecaster, Les Colin about what Treasure Valley locals need to know to stay safe this week.

"You do not want to be outside for too long. You can risk frostbite and hypothermia," said Colin. "It doesn't take long to be at risk in these conditions, and over-exposure can be life-threatening."

While it's best to stay indoors whenever possible, if you decide to venture outside, people should be on the lookout for frostbite and hypothermia warning signs such as a sudden change in skin color, paleness, numbness, blurry vision, and irregularly low body temps.

With frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted this week, motorists should also prepare themselves before hitting the road by bringing along a shovel, snow scraper, extra layers, and a blanket.

Colin explained, "You do not want to drive into a remote area and get stranded. It can be quite dangerous to do that."

Colin also wants to remind pet owners to keep their furry friends safe by ensuring their animals have ready access to shelter, warmth, food, and water throughout this cold spell.

If you are concerned that you or a loved one is experiencing hypothermia or frostbite, it's important to act fast by finding a warm shelter and seeking further medical assistance if necessary.