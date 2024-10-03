A new place for skaters to explore, in Southeast Boise.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Ivywild Park where a pocket skate park offers obstacles for skaters of all skill levels.

"It's basically to kind of give the ability to have a skate park, skate spot, into these little neighborhoods and not have a big, grand skate park."

Lucas Erlebach loves to skate.

The Boise Skateboard Association board member as well as the owner of skate-influenced coffee shop, Push and Pour.

He was one of many who helped shape the new skate park at Ivywild Park.

The small space, at nineteen hundred square feet, offers a little something for everyone.

There's a mini ramp for transition skaters and some street obstacles, perfect for a seasoned skater or a beginner.

Lucas says, "The whole part of this park is to be able to have your intermediate or new skaters come in and not be so overwhelmed."

The skate park, between the pool and softball fields, is within a ten-minute walk for people in sixteen hundred southeast Boise homes.

"It goes back again to that access point, the access piece is so important to us so, not only in the terms of geographic location, but also in terms of what we're providing the park to make sure we have access for those who want to utilize it," says Doug Holloway, Director of Boise Parks and Recreation.

And those, like Lucas, are looking forward to the new skate options in the neighborhood.

He says, "When you go to the bigger parks and there are people flying everywhere. This is kind of a lot to grasp you can come over here after school during or whenever and just cruise around."

Boise Parks and Rec leaders tell me they plan to build more of these pocket skate parks hoping to offer Boise skaters more options within skating distance of their homes.