Showers Sunday evening, but drier weather is on the way

Rain will move into the area Sunday evening, but we’ll get a break on Monday as the week starts off with cooler temperatures and dry conditions.

There’s another slight chance for rain on Tuesday, about a 20% chance, but overall, we’ll experience a warming trend through the week. By Friday, we’re looking at a high near 83 degrees.

In Twin Falls, you might’ve felt a few raindrops here and there. That 30% rain chance will stick around through the evening and into Monday. The start of the week will be cloudy, with a chance of rain, but from Tuesday through Friday, it’ll be mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to low 80s.

In the West Central Mountains, temperatures will stay in the low to upper 50s early in the week. Rain is likely on Tuesday, followed by a midweek break, but it looks like showers could return by the weekend.

