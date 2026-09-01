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Semi hauling cattle catches fire along I-84 causing hours of traffic delays

Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper
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SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — We're learning more about a Monday evening tractor-trailer fire that caused I-84 closures in East Boise on Monday.

Idaho State Police say the semi was hauling cattle near mile marker 71 when its engine compartment caught fire.

Flames quickly engulfed the cab, causing five-hours of traffic delays.

While the driver was not injured, there is no word on whether any cattle were harmed.

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