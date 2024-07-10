Recent mountain lion kill reminds Boiseans we share the foothills with wildlife

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Just over a week ago, a white-tailed deer was killed by a mountain lion in Columbia Village, a reminder to Boiseans that we share the foothills with wildlife.

Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) says the kill took place in the evening on June 30, near the intersection of E. Grand Forest Drive and S. Snapdragon Place.

Idaho Fish and Game notified residents in the immediate area with a door hanger and a post on Nextdoor.

Officers are not concerned for public safety, as the mountain lion was exhibiting natural behaviors, and is not showing signs of being habituated to humans.

"Most of Idaho is mountain lion habitat, and the Boise foothills are no exception. While mountain lion attacks are extremely rare in Idaho, when living near wildlife – regardless of the species – residents should be vigilant and aware of their surroundings to reduce the potential of an encounter or attack," said Brian Pearson, Regional Communications Manager with Idaho Fish and Game.

There have been no reports of a mountain lion sighting in Columbia Village since July 1.

You can read more on mountain lion safety, in Idaho Fish and Game's "Living with Mountain Lions" brochure.