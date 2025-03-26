Popular Basque band performs for students at Boiseko Ikastola

BOISE, Idaho — Music can be passed down through generations, and on Wednesday, a band from the Basque country performed for students at Boise Ikastola.

The band, Bulego, is visiting Boise from the Basque Country.

They’re touring the U.S. for the first time, and to kick off their Treefort experience, they made a special stop at the Basque school, Boiseko Ikastola.

"It's really awesome for us to see Ikastola in Boise. It's quite amazing to know that kids are learning Euskara even if they are so far from their hometown," said Tomas Lizarazu.

Tomas Lizarazu is the lead singer for Bulego. The band performed two songs for the students: "Hegan" and "Bueltan Da."

Udane Madariaga is a teacher at the school. She said, "Music is one of the greatest expressions of not just feelings, but culture, history, country, and language."

Boiseko Ikastola is the only Basque language preschool outside of the Basque Country, embracing Boise’s large Basque community. Although Bulego’s time in Boise is limited, they’re glad to share a piece of their home country with the next generation.

Tomas Lizarazu said, "We knew there’s a huge Basque culture here, but when we came to the Ikastola and saw all those kids so happy to see us, our hearts are really full with this feeling."

If you want to see Bulego perform, they’ll be playing Wednesday night at Boise Brewing and Thursday night at the Basque Center.

