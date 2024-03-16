Players hit the court for 2024 Chairhoops Tournament

Chairhoops tournament is back for the first time since 2019, bringing beginners, amatuers, and professionals to wheelchair basketball

The tournament is for those with and without disabilities

The event is a part of Boise's Parks and Rec, Adventure program which offers recreation for individuals with disabilities.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's the Chairhoops 2024 tournament is a basketball not like others, I'm Southeast Boise, your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis where players are driving to the hoop, to get the bucket.

“It's been pretty good it's harder than I thought it was going to be,” says Sofia Rodman.

Twelve teams of professionals, beginners, and amateurs take the court for wheelchair basketball

Julieann Hagler says, has played wheelchair basketball before, but on Friday she was brushing up on her skills,she says, “This is hard I think the distance of the hoop hard and trying to maneuver the chairs and figuring that out versus being able to walk and run and stop it's a lot of different experience."

The tournament is for those with and without disabilities and while some are veterans in the game others are just starting.

“It's been good, you know I love warming the bench for other people school spirit, team spirit,” says Sofia Rodman.

The tournament is through Boise Parks and Recreation Adventure program which offers recreation for individuals with disabilities.

"Just getting awareness on showing people that just because you have a just because you have a disability you can still do anything and everything anyone else could do,” says Tommy Schroeder.

Tommy Schroeder is a player and the head coach of the Gem State Falcons, Idaho's first National Wheelchair Basketball Association team.

This weekend it's a little less competitive than his usual games but this event is all about raising awareness for wheelchair basketball.

Schroeder says, "We play on ten-foot hoops, we play here we play all college rules full contact and it's a good work out if you haven't done it before come out and give it a try.”

The tournament continues until Saturday with the first games starting at 9 am.

