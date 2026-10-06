Open house tonight on Eckert Road Bridge & Intersection Project

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — This month, Ada County Highway District is slated to start construction on the Eckert Road Bridge & Intersection Project.

As work begins, the Ada County Highway District is holding an open house on October 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Barber Park Education and Event Center on S. Eckert Road in Boise.

Residents can expect to see work going on between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. The project is expected to last through summer 2028.

By then, new bridges are expected to be built over the Boise River and Ridenbaugh Canal, as well as a tunnel under Eckert Road to connect the Greenbelt and Dallas Harris Legacy Walkway.

Additionally, a single-lane roundabout will be installed at Boise Avenue and Eckert Road.

A multi-use pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists is also going up on the west side of Eckert Road between the Greenbelt and Boise Avenue.

Area roads and bridges will be blocked during construction. Detours used during the winter 2025 bridge closure will again be in effect.

Access to Barber Park, however, will remain.

Neighbors can learn more about the project on the Ada County Highway District website.