New indoor pickleball facility opens Friday in Boise

S2 Pickleball is a new indoor pickleball facility in Boise

The grand opening for S2 Pickleball is Friday, February 23rd, at 3 p.m.

S2 Pickleball is located on 3615 Federal Way in South East Boise

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and the old Bed Bath and Beyond has been converted into a 20 thousand square foot indoor pickleball facility.

“This side of town are huge pickleball fans,” says Anne Banks, General Manager, for S2 Pickleball.

Nine new pickleball courts serving players in southeast Boise at S2 Pickleball.

Banks continues, she says, “They needed a place that was a little more convenient for them and an opportunity to play inside when the weather isn't great outside.”

Convenient for people like John Goicoechea who had to drive to and from Meridian to play indoors.

“If you go out to Meridian, I mean both ways you're looking at an hour's drive or where here I'm 5-7 minutes and I'm here,” says Goicoechea.

Goicoechea has only been playing for about two years and now with a closer facility. He can spend more time on the court and less time in the car.

Goicochea says, “It's been so fun the courts are wonderful floors good I mean the facility is great and it's nice to play on a regular pickleball court than a tennis court modified.”

The new facility will open up to the public this Friday, with plans for leagues, clinics, and tournaments in the future.

“My favorite part is just playing, the competition, and meeting friends because there are so many fun people that come out and play it's just nice to meet different people,” says Goicochea.

If you like what you saw the grand opening for S2 Pickleball is Friday the 23rd at 3 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. and swag bags for the first 100 guests. The weekend will be free play all day.