Water levels at Lucky Peak Reservoir have been gradually lowered since July for repairs to the Turner Gulch boat ramp.

Only one boat ramp is currently open, leaving few options for boaters this Labor Day weekend.

The US Army Corps of Engineers says that the water draw down had no impact on irrigation.

Throughout the month on August the water at Lucky Peak has been getting lower. I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis, and after the water draw down only one boat ramp remains open.

"There's still enough room to play, you just have to back down further. There's still enough room to play, you just have to back down further." Devin Rush, Owner of No. 7 Shop.

It's an unusual sight for the end of august at Lucky Peak Reservoir, where water levels have been gradually lowered since July, so crews can make some long-needed repairs to the turner gulch boat ramp.

The lower levels, leaving few options for boaters this Labor Day weekend with only one ramp still open.

"A lot of people in the marina had to pull out earlier because levels dropped earlier but it was bound to happen." Rush

Devin Rush owns a local boat mechanic shop, Shop No. 7, and says many of his customers have been very disappointed with the impact to the summer boating season.

"Boats are toys and if you don't get to play with your toys as long as you want to you get upset. It's a natural reaction." Rush

While recreators are definitely seeing a shorter season, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the water drawdown had no impact on irrigation. The last remaining boat ramp accessible will close after the Labor Day holiday, when crews will then start repairs.